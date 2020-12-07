Mortgage service investigation ends; means money for Arkansans affected and penalties against the company

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A long investigation recently finalized showing misconduct and operational weakness concerning one of the largest mortgage services in the nation.

The Arkansas Securities Department, along with state and federal government partners, have closed a multiyear investigation of Nationstar Mortgage LLC, doing business as “Mr. Cooper”, the agency announced today.

Significant consumer remediation and penalties were imposed on the company for multiple residential mortgage origination and servicing-related violations of state and federal laws, including impermissible mortgage origination fees and charges; missed tax payments from borrower escrow accounts; failure to terminate private mortgage insurance when conditions were met; mishandling of loan modifications and servicing transfers; and wrongful foreclosures.

Those violations have affected more than 115,000 consumers nationwide.

The Arkansas Securities Department joined with 52 other state regulators, 51 state attorneys general and the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The special inspector general for the Troubled Asset Relief Program and her staff provided technical support during the examination resolution process. Additionally, state regulators addressed servicing issues impacting borrowers in bankruptcy in coordination with the United States Trustee Program, a component within the Department of Justice.

The coordinated government agreements assessed four main penalties and organization changes:

• Refunds and other redress approaching $90 million to more than 115,000 consumers in 53 states and jurisdictions.

• Civil monetary penalties and government reimbursement of more than $6.5 million.

• Enhanced servicing standards for three years.

• Additional regulatory oversight and corporate disclosure going forward to ensure the company maintains adequate risk and compliance programs.

In Arkansas, that order will include a redress of $517,292 for 490 consumers and civil penalties totaling $750,000 that will be distributed evenly among other participating states and jurisdictions.

“This settlement holds Mr. Cooper accountable for harm done to Arkansas homeowners and requires a change in behavior,” said Securities Commissioner Eric Munson. “A home is the largest purchase many people will make in their lifetime, so it is important that mortgage servicing companies know that we are watching.”

Today’s final order resolves all outstanding issues flowing from coordinated CFPB and state regulator examinations that began in 2014. State regulators retain jurisdiction over the order and nothing in the agreement impacts state regulators from supervising the ongoing licensing and compliance obligations of Mr. Cooper. If additional violations occur, or if issues are not addressed sufficiently, the company will remain subject to further regulatory actions.

The settlement agreement and consent order can be found at www.securities.arkansas.gov, at Order No. C-15-0024-20-OR01.

Consumers with questions concerning the settlement or their mortgage may contact Karyn Tierney with the Arkansas Securities Department at 501-324-8671.

