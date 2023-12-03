LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There was excitement Sunday at the ribbon cutting for the grand re-opening celebration of the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in downtown Little Rock.

The center’s mission is to preserve and protect Black history in Arkansas. There is a new exhibit and a new chapter five years in the making for the center.

Visitors will be presented with immersive and interactive exhibits in a redesigned state-of-the-art space.

“Having worked here for 15 years, I could never imagine that we could do something so bold and really have such the impact already,” Key Fletcher, Director of the center stated. “This is the first day and people are shocked and impressed, it is just such a blessing to have the space open and I can’t wait for everybody to come out and see it.”

The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center is located at the corner of Ninth and Broadway, the museum is a part of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

It is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, visit them online.