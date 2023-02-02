LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With above-freezing temperatures melting the ice, central Arkansas school systems are planning for in-person classes to resume Friday.

Little Rock and North Little Rock schools, along with Pulaski County Special School District all report a return to in-person classes to end the week. Classes and the administrative offices will open at the regular time.

The schools had been on Alternate Method of Leaning programs beginning Tuesday through Thursday as a series of ice storms crossed the state. AMI allows students to continue classwork despite being remote.

Temperatures had climbed above freezing Thursday afternoon, and warming is expected to continue into next week.