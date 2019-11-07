Most Wanted suspect mistakenly released from jail caught in NLR

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police say, a man who was a parole absconder in Arkansas was arrested in North Little Rock today, and he is also a Most Wanted Suspect in Memphis.

While on parole in Arkansas, Jason Hopson was convicted of a new crime, residential burglary.

He was sentenced in Grant County to 20 years and placed on the backup list to go to prison, but Hopson was mistakenly released from the county jail in September and he’s been on the run since.

Community Correction’s Special Response Team and the US Marshals developed information that placed him at a residence in North Little Rock with another parolee.

When officers went to the house, Hopson walked out into the yard. He ran when officers approached, but the foot chase was short.

Hopson was taken into custody.

He has outstanding warrants in Memphis for big crimes, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

He’s at the Grant County Jail tonight, and he’s not likely to be free again for years.