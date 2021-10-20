Mother calls for stop to violence after son shot in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark – An Illinois mother waits in silence Wednesday night after she says her son was shot four times in a violent night in Pine Bluff this weekend.

Shontel Johnson says her son is in a medically induced coma at one of the hospitals in Little

“No there’s no talking to him,” said Johnson. “The only thing that goes through my mind is the last conversation I had with him.”

Johnson says she talked to her son who is a student at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff Saturday. She says he had told her he was going to celebrate the school’s homecoming that evening.

Johnson says she didn’t think much of it until she got a call that stopped time at 1:30 am Sunday.

“My son was hysterical, said Johnson. “{He kept saying] ‘Ma, they shot me, Ma they shot me.”

Johnson says she doesn’t know much about what happened that night but says at the moment she didn’t think to ask.

“My focus was I got to get there and there is not across the street,” said Johnson.

Johnson lives more than 500 miles away from Pine Bluff. She says after the call she and her husband got in the car and drove through the night.

The first time the two saw him, Johnson says he was in a coma in a local hospital.

“It’s a difference when you walk into that room and you see your child on a ventilator and tubs and oxygen and all this going up their nose, down their mouth, their eyes closed, and they can’t talk to you,” said Johnson. “That’s when it hits you.”

Johnson says her son was one of 12 shot this weekend in separate shootings in Pine Bluff. Pine Bluff Police confirmed Monday two of those are now dead.

“We didn’t get into this situation overnight, but we are going to correct it,” said PBPD Police Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr.

Johnson says she agrees with the chief’s statement, hoping people can take this incident as a learning moment to stop the violence.

“Pray for our young people that they’ll put these guns down,” said Johnson. “Stop thinking that the way to solve anything is through gun violence, stop thinking you own this territory. None of us own this.”