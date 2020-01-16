Mother talks about crews in Texas looking for her daughters killer

CABOT, Ark.-The US Marshals and several agencies are continuing to search for Arkansas fugitive Brian Keith Freeman or his remains in Texas.

He’s accused of killing his ex-fiance, Lori Hannah in March of 2017.

His last known whereabouts, Royse City, Texas.

Re’Chelle Turner spoke to Lori’s mother about the search efforts.

Judy West is hoping for answers so her daughter can rest in peace.

“Sometimes I come sit at the table and look at the pictures,” West said.

It’s been almost three years since Hannah was murdered.

“Nobody saw this coming at all. She wore a smile all the time and she was the life of the party,” she said.

Her ex-fiance Brian Keith Freeman is accused of killing her. Officials are searching for Freeman or his remains.



“It was Channel 16 that I saw the first thing on Facebook. I pulled it up and looked at it, I started seeing people posting other things and this was yesterday,” she said.

Fox 16 News anchor Kevin Kelly is still in Texas with the US Marshals.

Kevin Kelly has been given exclusive access to join the search team as they try and track down the remains of a wanted fugitive.

Officials believe Freeman walked into the woods and committed suicide just days after the tragic murder.

It’s something that West thinks about all the time.

“It’s an up and a down type of thing one day you will hear that they have a lead and that kind of builds you up that they may find him and that is the ultimate for me is if they find him,” Judy said.

Crews found a boot and a shirt during the search, but none of the items have been confirmed to belong to Freeman.

“I’m ready for this part of the story to be done,” she said.

Re’Chelle Turer asked Judy how much does she miss Lori.

“I couldn’t even tell you how much I miss her there are no words,” Judy said.

Lori leaves behind a daughter and crews will wrap up their search in Royse City, Texas on Thursday.