Mother reflects on daughters murder, still searching for answers 12 years later

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Saturday marks 12 years since 18-year-old Danick Adams was murdered outside a fitness center in Jacksonville and no one has been arrested.

Every year at this time, Amy Adams flips through a binder filled with snapshots of her favorite moments with her 18-year-old daughter Danick and letters written after her death.

“I think about Danick every single day. I think about her as soon as I wake up. I think about her before I go to sleep,” Adams said.

August 15, 2008, Danick Adams was walking outside Ultimate Fitness with a friend. A man approached her demanding money, phones, and car keys. During the robbery, Danick was shot multiple times.

“I knew right then that she was gone,” Adams said.

12 years later, that shooter is still out there and those are basically the only facts of the case.

“We’ve not had any leads, no one has come forth, no one has wanted to say anything,” Adams said.

She hopes that’s about to change. Detective Cindy Harbour with Jacksonville Police has binders and binders full of notes, statements, pictures, and more.

“It’s more of a lukewarm case. There’s still stuff happening,” Detective Harbour said.

Harbour has taken a special interest in Danick’s murder, so much so that when she retires in April, she will continue combing through the case files.

“What I’m really excited about is to come up here and just pound in this day in day out. I’m coming, I’m telling you I’m coming,” Harbour said.

That promise still gives Adams hope.

“I’m ready to go to the criminal justice system. I’m ready to be in the courtroom and look at who did that. I think I’m ready for that,” Adams said.

That moment will be the final piece to her binder full of memories.

Detective Harbour said there are still no publicly named suspects, but this year they have added a few names to their list. She says it’s just a matter of time until someone talks. If you know anything about this murder call Jacksonville Police.