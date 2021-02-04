Mother, Son arrested in LR murder case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An elderly mother and son have been arrested on charges in the death of a man who died in Little Rock Wednesday night, though detectives believe his injuries happened in Lonoke County. “I guess they drove the victim over to an address there in Little Rock,” said Captain David Bufford, Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Police in Little Rock were contacted about a man in need of medical assistance in front of a home in the 1400 block of South Elm Street just after 8:00 p.m.

The man, later identified as 60-year-old John Harp, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Just before midnight, Lonoke County detectives responded to an address in the Butlerville area believed to be the initial incident scene. “A shooting had occurred at that residence,” said Captain Bufford.

During the investigation, a suspect was developed.

According to Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office, the victim and the shooter knew each other.”The victim came to the suspect’s residence, it’s my understanding that they haven’t seen each other in many years. There was some intoxication involved an argument ensued, the victim was told to leave then the suspect- from what I’m being told- got aggravated and shot the victim,” said Captain Bufford.

Arrested at the scene was 54-year-old Ricky Allen Williams of Butlerville on suspicion of capital murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons, both felonies.

Also arrested at the scene was Williams’s Mother, 76-year-old Willie Faye Thompson on suspicion of felony hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Both suspects are being held at the Lonoke County Detention Center with no bond pending their first appearance.

LCSO says more arrests and charges may be coming.