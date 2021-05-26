Mother still looking for answers three years after teen’s murder

CONWAY, Ark. — Three years after her son was shot and killed in Conway, a mother is speaking out in hopes someone with information will come forward.

18-year-old Jody Loring was killed in May of 2018 and there is still no arrest in his case.

His mother Lakea Smith spoke about her son, she said he was not only a son, but a father. As more time goes by she said it gets harder and harder, but she’s not going to stop until they get answers.

“This is my way of protecting him, even though he’s gone,” Smith said. “I will still have to be his voice.”

Loring was shot and killed late at night while sitting in a car in Conway four days after his high school graduation.

His family said he even made plans for the future like the military and spending even more time with his son.

“He said I can’t wait until he grow up to do things with him like go to the park, play ball with him, he was so happy… not knowing that the day he graduated, he only had four days,” Smith said.

Loring’s mother said that the issue surrounding this case is people will not speak up.

“It’s a terrible thing, I just don’t understand why people won’t say anything,” Smith said. “These people do the crime but they are scared to do the time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Conway police.