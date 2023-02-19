LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Conversation on social media skyrocketed after Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders sent her support to a bill that would create stricter penalties for those that deal with Fentanyl.

The proposed bill includes a murder charge for drug dealers whose produce leads to an overdose, life in prison for those trafficking to children, and up to 60 years, plus a $1,000,000 fine for any fentanyl trafficker.

“The deadliest drug on our streets today,” Governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

It’s an epidemic sweeping across the country, and hundreds of people are losing their lives every day to fentanyl poisoning.

Staci James lost her 22-year-old son to Fentanyl-laced cocaine in 2019.

“He had no idea he was getting it and he ended up with 5 times the lethal dose of fentanyl in his system,” James said.

When she found out Governor Sanders backed a bill increasing penalties for drugs and drug-related penalties, she was elated.

“I’m just excited that we are actually going to make headway,” and “it makes me feel less alone and I can’t help but sit here and speak for the rest of the families, anything that happens once this goes through, any conviction, that’s justice for my loss,” James stated.

In the press conference Governor Sanders announced her support of the bill, which would increase the penalties for drug dealers.

“Arkansas will charge drug dealers if they deliver drugs that cause an overdose, for the most heinous those who traffic fentanyl to children, we will charge them with life in prison,” Sanders said.

“Whether it’s someone that knew they were getting fentanyl or not, it’s murder, this is a poison, there is no safe dose,” James said.

Staci James said she hates that her son left her, but she is thankful to be in Arkansas.

“We want the lowest death rates, we want the highest recovery rates, and this is how it starts, I’m so proud to be from Arkansas,” James said.