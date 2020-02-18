Mountain Pine Police Department works to bring community out of poverty

MOUNTAIN PINE, Ark. – A town struck by poverty is now getting some help from those wearing the badge. The Mountain Pine Police Department is taking a different approach to their jobs by seeking out those doing good and finding help for those who need it.

Mountain Pine Police Officer Ruey Hendrix remembers the days he could step out on the court at a Mountain Pine park, shoot some hoops and just be a kid.

“I’m talking about six seven games in a row,” Hendrix said.

Those days are gone. Now, coming back as an adult wearing the badge he has to sift through playground equipment to find things kids should never see.

“Like this crushed can, somebody smoked out of it. It’s got a hole in the top they smoke out of the top of the lid,” Hendrix said.

This is just part of a much larger problem, a problem that began in 2006. Through the overgrown grass and leafless trees, the abandoned railroad ties and leftover concrete are the only signs of a once thriving business. When Weyerhaeuser closed the doors on it’s plywood mill in Mountain Pine, more than 300 people lost their steady income.

Reed Whaley recently moved to the town but is originally from Hot Springs. He saw the effect when the mill closed.

“They pulled up the buildings, they pulled up the jobs. They pulled up everything,” Reed Whaley said.

It forced people like Larry Ashworth into early retirement.

“I worked in the planner mill lumber division,” Ashworth said.

Poverty didn’t happen right away.

“I got a little bit saved back and everything. I just kind of enjoyed it for a while,” Ashworth said.

Eventually that shell of a mill created a shell of a town.

“I don’t enjoy it now. Retirement’s rough,” Ashworth said.

Over the years, this community became poorer and poorer. Drugs started running rampant.

“There’s drugs here and drugs there. Needles here and needles there,” Hendrix said.

Now after 16 years of this downward spiral, the Mountain Pine Police Department is saying enough is enough.

“Yes Weyerhaeuser closed. I understand that but it’s time for us to get over it,” Hendrix said.

For these officers, fixing the problem doesn’t mean writing tickets and putting people behind bars. It’s about rewarding the good, having compassion and finding help for those who need it.

“When I took this job it’s nothing about putting people in jail. It’s about giving them the opportunity to be successful,” Mountain Pine Police Chief Miguel Hernandez said.

For most in this town, a little hope can go a long way.

“That’s what we’re here for,” Chief Hernandez said.