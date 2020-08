MOUNTAIN PINE, Ark. — The Mountain Pine Police Department along with the Lake Valley Community Church helped build a room for a Parapalegic child.

The boy was living in a 5-foot by 5-foot room. It wasn’t even big enough to hold his wheelchair.

They started the project in May.

With help from the Police Department and Church volunteers he now has a new room to call home. It’s part of the larger initiative where Mountain Pine Police are working to build the community.