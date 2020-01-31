Mountain Pine schools dismissing early Friday due to smoke at elementary school, officials say

Photo Courtesy: Mountain Pine School District Facebook page

MOUNTAIN PINE, Ark.- The Mountain Pine School District canceled classes Friday morning after officials say there was smoke at the elementary school.

According to the Mountain Pine School District Facebook page, the smoke started before students had arrived on campus, and the fire department is there.

District officials say they released the students at 8:20 this morning.

Another post on the school district’s Facebook page says, “We will update the condition of the elementary and school for Monday as soon as we get the report from the fire department.”

