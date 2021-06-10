Movies in the Park returning to the River Market in July

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Movies in the Park is set to return in July with a special treat for Little Rock movie buffs who have missed the big screen event during 2020.

Every Wednesday in July as the sun goes down families will be able to roll out their blankets and unfold chairs to enjoy award-winning films.

“The season usually runs in June and July”, said Diana Long, Director of River Market Operations, “but with having just reopened the River Market’s Ottenheimer Hall and Little Rock Farmers Market in May, we are happy that we could offer Movies in the Park this year, even if just for the month of July.”

The July 2021 lineup will be:

• July 7 Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13)

• July 14 Raya and the Last Dragon (PG)

• July 21 Bill and Ted Face the Music (PG-13)

• July 28 Arkansas (R)

Families, picnics, and leashed pets are welcome to the park for movies under the stars, but no glass containers and you may want to remember the bug spray.

An adult must accompany all children under the age of 18 and an ID is required.

Chaperoned youth, sports, church and other groups are welcome.

The amphitheater will open an hour before film showings (approx. 7:30) and movies will begin at sundown each week (approx. 8:30)

For more information about Movies in the Park visit the River Market website.