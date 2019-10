LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Movies in the Parking Lot is provided by the Arkansas Cinema Society, The Root Cafe and The Downtown Little Rock Partnership.

This is a fun way to get to know your neighbors and fellow movie buffs!

This is a free event and starts at 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 10 in The Root Cafe (1500 Main Street) parking lot with Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark.

You can bring your folding chairs or picnic blankets and enjoy local food trucks and a film with your friends and family.