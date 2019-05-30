Moving companies slammed with work during historic flooding Video

CENTRAL ARK.-As water levels continue to threaten homes in several areas, moving companies are being slammed with work.

JR Brown Inc. Moving in White Hall say's they've been extremely busy in the past week because of flooding.

Fox 16 caught up with a crew Wednesday as they were helping a family in Pulaski County.

Workers say they've moved about a dozen families out of the Island Harbor Estates, Jefferson County, Pine Bluff and across Central, Arkansas.



"It's been pretty crazy it's the first time I've ever been in a situation like this were we've had several trucks going at one time in one area running 5 or 6 jobs in the neighborhood Just trying to get everybody out," Fisher Woolems said.

The company helped several families Wednesday and say the list keeps growing as water levels rise.