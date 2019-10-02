Breaking News
Amber Guyger sentenced to 10-year prison term in Botham Jean killing

Multiple-car fatal accident still blocking lanes on I-40 near Pope County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — ARDOT posted to twitter about a multi-car accident that is reported fatal blocking multiple lanes of traffic on I-40 near Atkins in Pope County.

Here is the original tweet.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Get Your Arkansas State Fair Tickets!

More Don't Miss