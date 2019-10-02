Multiple-car fatal accident still blocking lanes on I-40 near Pope County

KLRT - FOX16.com
POPE COUNTY, Ark. — ARDOT posted to twitter about a multi-car accident that is reported fatal blocking multiple lanes of traffic on I-40 near Atkins in Pope County.
Here is the original tweet.
Pope Co: (UPDATE) I-40 EB remains blocked due to a multi-vehicle fatal accident 0.3 miles east of Atkins. WB traffic is also delayed. Monitor at https://t.co/l1xGNNTado. #artraffic #nwatraffic https://t.co/88iOH5D6Ms pic.twitter.com/knRAcBEW7X— Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) October 2, 2019

