WHITE COUNTY, Ark. – Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a fire at Searcy Faith Assembly.

The church is located on Highway 16, just north of Searcy.

Multiple fire departments, the White County Sheriff’s Office, and the Office of Emergency Management is on the scene.

Church officials say no one was inside at the time.

