Multiple school closures, early releases due to weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Multiple schools have announced either the early dismissal Thursday or the closing of school Thursday and Friday due to the impact of Hurricane Laura.

Pulaski County Special School District released Wednesday night that based on the current weather updates, the school district will be releasing early.

Elementary schools will be released at 11:30 a.m. and Secondary schools will be released at 1:00 p.m. The Dismissal times are for both car and bus riders. The district offices will also close at 1 p.m.

The school district has canceled all athletic events and there hasn’t been a decision decided for Friday athletic activities.

The Arkadelphia School District has announced they will be closed for onsite classes for Thursday, August 27, and Friday, August 28, due to severe weather.

The school district made the decision after the Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson shared information about extreme weather that will make it hard to move students to and from school.

You can read their full statement below.

The North Little Rock School District has announced they will be ending classes early on Thursday.

The Elementary schools will get out at 1:00 p.m., Middle schools at 1:30 p.m. and High schools at 2:30 p.m.

All after school events for tomorrow have been postponed and the central office will close at 3:00 p.m.

“We will communicate on tomorrow about our plans to hold classes on Friday. Virtual students will adhere to the instructions given by their teachers as it relates to class times,” said Communications Coordinator Dustin Barnes.