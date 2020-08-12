Murphy USA Raises $1 Million and Counting for Boys & Girls Clubs of America

EL DORADO, Ark. – Murphy USA stores have raised $1 million and counting for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. They have achieved their milestone in first national cause campaign ‘Great Futures Fueled Here’.

“We are blown away by the generosity of our customers and employees who have more than doubled our original commitment of $500,000 to support Boys & Girls Clubs members,” said Andrew Clyde, President, and CEO of Murphy USA. “Even in these trying times, we’re deeply moved and proud to see the generous spirit of our customers and Murphy USA store employees through their support of the Great Futures Fueled Here campaign that will help provide opportunities for the next generation.”

The campaign started April 1, across 1,500 Murphy USA locations in 25 states. During the campaign, customers could choose to make a monetary donation of $1, $2 or $5, or round up their purchase to the nearest dollar amount at checkout. The funds raised will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs in the same communities served by Murphy USA locations.

“The young people we serve are in dire need of community support as they navigate unprecedented challenges this year,” said Jim Clark, president, and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Murphy USA has galvanized its nationwide network of stores to give back to the kids and teens right in their backyard. We’re amazed by the tremendous response to our partnership so far, and we look forward to continuing to achieve great things together.”