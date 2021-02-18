Museum of Discovery to close temporarily after extensive flooding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Museum of Discovery announced they will be closed temporarily after discovering a broken pipe inside the museum.

The musuem said the pipe caused flooding and extensive damage to galleries, theaters and offices on the eastern end of both floors.

“While we are working with our insurance company and a disaster restoration company to determine the timeframe for repairs, we know we will be closed for the next many days. We will announce our plan for reopening as soon as that can be determined.” Museum of Discovery

The Museum also said that the pipe leaks caused the death of a blue-toungeg skink lizard.

They said the staff is working on reloactaing the animals to an off-site location.