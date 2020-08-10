Museum of Discovery to host four Fall Tinkerfests events

Little Rock, Ark. (News release) — The Arkansas Museum of Discovery has announced they will be breaking up their popular event into four Saturdays.

Tinkerfest 2020 will be presented from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. September 12, September 26, October 10 and October 24 along the 100 block of Sherman Street just outside the museum’s main entrance.

The adjustment will prevent overcrowding and allow more staff to be devoted to ongoing sanitization efforts during each event.

While the goal of the event remains the same, Museum of Discovery has decided to present four smaller events to help keep participants safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The museum team that plans and executes Tinkerfest made the right decision to present smaller versions of this classic event across four Saturdays to prevent a large crowd gathering during one event,” says Kelley Bass, museum CEO. “And the fact the activities will all be presented outside – weather permitting – greatly increases our ability to keep our guests safe and promote social distancing.”

Each Tinkerfest will have a different theme, focusing on many of the favorite activities from years past while incorporating new ones as well.

The September 12 Tinkerfest will be called “Splashing and Tinkering” and will be centered on water-related activities. The theme for the October 24 Tinkerfest will be “Spooky Tinkering” to celebrate Halloween.

The Tinkerfests on September 26 and October 10 will involve technology and tinkering with tools to incorporate activities such as LEGO robotics and a car take-apart where guests use tools to disassemble a junked car.

Tinkerfest events are included in the museum’s regular daily admission: $10 for adults, $8 for children 1-12 and free for infants younger than 1.

Seniors, teachers, Little Rock city employees and active and retired military are admitted for $8. SNAP recipients plus an additional five people are admitted for $2.

For more information on Tinkerfest, visit Here.