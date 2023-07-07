Familiar faces to FOX 16 News and KARK 4 News will be inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Mid America Chapter EMMY Gold and Silver Circles Saturday.

FOX 16 News anchor Donna Terrell will be inducted into the Silver Circle. She will be a part of the inductees who have spent at least 25 years in the television industry and have made significant contributions on air and in their communities.

Former KARK 4 News anchor Dave Woodman will be inducted into the Golden Circle, which honors members of media with at least 50 years of experience and have made significant contributions during that time.

The inductions will be held in Little Rock at the Robinson Center at 6:30 p.m. For more information on inductees and tickets, visit EMMYMid-America.org.