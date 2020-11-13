National “Click it or Ticket” campaign gets underway

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is asking for all states to participate in the two-week seat belt campaign that begins Monday, November 16 through Monday, November 30.

The campaign kicks off Monday with a one-day national seat belt awareness event coordinated by participating state highway safety offices and liaisons, it’s called Border to Border (B2B)

ARKANSAS IS PARTICIPATING

Arkansas State Police (ASP) will be joining forces with law enforcement agencies across local and state lines all in an effort to drive home the message that wearing a seat belt can save lives, said Arkansas State Police Director Colonel Bill Bryant. The importance of seat belt use is greater than ever and that’s why Arkansas law enforcement agencies are reminding all drivers and their passengers to always buckle-up. Arkansas has a website for road safety. It’s ASP, Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department and the Arkansas Department of Health all partnering to eliminate traffic fatalities. It’s called “Toward Zero Deaths (TZD).”

Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is teaming with law enforcement agencies in the (B2B) campaign. “[The] campaign is so important because it raises awareness about seat belt safety and reminds people that seat belts aren’t optional,” said BCSO Lt. Shannon Jenkins.

Siloam Springs Police Department reminds drivers that the number of Thanksgiving holiday travelers will increase. “It’s one of the busiest holiday travel periods every year, and unfortunately more people on the roadways means there is a greater potential for an increase in traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities,” said Siloam Springs Police Department Captain Derek Spicer.

2018 NHTSA STATISTICS

9,778 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in the U.S.

56% of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night (6 p.m. to 5:59 a.m.) were not wearing seat belts.

