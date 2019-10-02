National Coffee with a Cop in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today at the McDonald’s on 6th and Broadway, officers participated in National Coffee with a Cop day.

The national observance encourages communities to better connect with those who patrol the streets and keep us safe.

LRPD Police Chief Keith Humphrey says: “See what’s going on… we’re normal… that we care about what’s going on and we want to hear what’s going on. That’s what makes us better and makes our communities better.” says LRPD Police Chief Keith Humphrey.

Having a cup of coffee or in this case a McCafe is nothing new for LRPD, but this is a national event that started back in 2016.

The department plans on holding more of these events in the coming months.