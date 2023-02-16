SEARCY COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with the National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that an E-1 tornado touched down in Searcy County.

Officials said that tornado damage was found in the northwestern part of the county, just north of Pindall.

Officials in Searcy County said two homes had their roofs ripped off in the St. Joe area. Officials also reported fallen trees and scattered limbs in the road and highway Thursday morning.

Crews are still assessing the area. Additional details will become available once their inspection is complete.