National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes Wednesday in Lonoke County

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — The National Weather Service of Little Rock has confirmed two tornadoes that touched down during evening storms in Lonoke County on Wednesday.

The first tornado was spotted just west of Blakemore at about 7:02 p.m. The tornado traveled about .4 miles and lasted about 2 minutes.

The NWS said that there appears to be no damage from this tornado.

The second tornado was spotted between England and Coy about 8:05 p.m. The funnel traveled about .3 miles with winds estimated up to 65 mph and lasted about 1 minute.

The NWS said that there appears to be some damage to agriculture from this tornado.