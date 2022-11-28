LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fears about a radar-less severe weather event were relieved Monday after a decision by the National Weather Service.

The NWS stated that the planned two-week maintenance shutdown of the Little Rock radar is being delayed due to the forecast for severe weather Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

If the shutdown had occurred, the weather service would have been forced to contend with severe weather without a radar system.

The service is taking the radar offline briefly on Monday in preparation for the delayed shutdown. The service said the radar would be back online Monday night and kept online through Wednesday morning.

After Wednesday’s storm passage, the radar will be taken offline for its two weeks of maintenance, officials said.