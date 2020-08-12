NBA Legend Sidney Moncrief set to release “The G.R.I.T. Factor”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – NBA Legend Sidney Moncrief the founder and president of Moncrief One Team will be released “The G.R.I.T. Factor.” It will be a book focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Coach Moncrief will be hosting two virtual book signings on Tuesday, August 18 at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. as part of the launch.

“Too often today, our society takes an ‘us’ against ‘them’ mentality,” said Coach Moncrief. “This book will help readers gain awareness about emotional intelligence and how to use G.R.I.T. to build relationships with others, so they can better advance the mindset of diversity, equity, and inclusion in their communities.”

You can participate in the 45-minute virtual book signings here. Select participants can qualify for a $2,500 working voucher to participate in a future Moncrief One Team diversity, equity, and inclusion event.

The G.R.I.T. Factor will be available in hardcover for $25 plus shipping and handling and in paperback for $15 plus shipping and handling, can be purchased sidneymoncrief.com.

Coach Moncrief is a former University of Arkansas Razorback Basketball All-Star and NBA basketball legend. For more information about the, visit sidneymoncrief.com.