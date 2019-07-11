Nearly 60 dogs and cats found in terrible living conditions at a home in Stuttgart

STUTTGART, Ark.-“You got animals here that need air, need to be taken care off, watered. It hits home, close to heart,” Chief Deputy Randy Bateman said.

Deputies in Arkansas County receive a tip that leads to dozens of animals not being taken care of at a home on 2C and B Lane in Stuttgart.

It’s an ongoing investigation that started earlier this month.

Deputies took nearly 60 dogs and cats to shelters in Arkansas and Saline Counties.

People in the area didn’t want to go on camera but couldn’t believe someone was hoarding animals and not giving them any food or water.

“No dog no cat no human. I just don’t understand,” the woman said.

One woman was startled to learn the Arkansas County Sheriff’s Office found dozens of animals in bad living conditions.

“There was cat feces and dog feces all through the house, cluttered up and very unbearable,” Chief Deputy Randy Bateman said.

Deputies say 38 dogs and 20 cats had no food and water. Several fences loop around the home.

“Didn’t have electricity, no air or anything and the animals were malnourished,” Chief Deputy Randy Bateman said.

“Not just for the animals the lady that was living there without the AC. I don’t see how she’s been making it,” the woman said.

Chief Deputy Randy Bateman said during the investigation they found a hole in the ground that had about 10 dogs left to rot.

“I don’t understand that’s just shocking especially the smell, oh goodness I couldn’t even imagine,” the woman said.

Inmate work crews spent Wednesday afternoon cleaning up and helping out.

“They’ve been taking down the kennels and ones that easy access,” Chief Deputy Randy Bateman said.

Many people in the area are just glad deputies stepped in before things got out of control.

“At least maybe they have a life and be fixed and go on to families with children,” the woman said.

The owner is out on bond, facing animal cruelty charges, and Chief Deputy Bateman said more charges could come.

Donations are needed for medicine, food and water.

If you would like to donate you can drop off items at the Arkansas County Sheriff’s Office or the DeWitt Police Department.