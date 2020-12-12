Neighbor of 2-year-old shot & killed in Little Rock apartment says bullet could have hit her son

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 2-year-old is dead and her father is in jail, and now their neighbor is sharing how the deadly tragedy could have been even worse.

Denisha Milton lives next door to 22-year-old Detilian Juniel and said the boom she heard Thursday afternoon was not a sound she expected to hear while sitting in her home.

“It’s kind of disturbing,” she explained.

Milton said that a bullet pierced through her wall, just inches away from her son’s bed.

That bullet ripped the wall shared by Milton’s and Juniel’s apartments at the Eagles Nest complex on Falcon Court, leaving a hole into the room where 2-year-old Netelian Juniel was shot and killed.

“It’s right here behind this poster of my son’s,” she showed.

Detilian Juniel is now charged with negligent homicide in his daughter’s death, along with a charge of simultaneous possession of a firearm and drugs.

Police have yet to confirm if the child accidentally got ahold of the gun or if someone else pulled the trigger.

“I don’t wish that on anyone, just wish it wasn’t a 2-year-old,” Milton said. “Seeing things like that, it is hurtful. I don’t know what else I can say besides give out prayers for that mom.

Now Milton is not only saying a prayer for the family next door but also one of thanksgiving for her own.

“I’m just thanking God that my child is not gone as well because I don’t know where I would be at this point.”