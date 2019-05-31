Neighborhoods fill sandbags as rising river approaches homes, backyards Video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Mounds of sand are surrounded by a mountain of urgency in neighborhoods where the Arkansas River threatens homes.

"You can see it's actually coming up pretty quick," Steve Carroll says.

Carroll is a retiree in North Little Rock. He lives just off Gribble Street. He spent his Thursday afternoon filling sandbags to line his home with; it's his third day doing it.

"Well, I went through the flood in 1990, so I kind of have an idea of what's going to happen down here," Carroll says.

Photos from the 1990 flood reveal striking comparisons to the water levels as of Thursday.

The National Weather Service forecasts the Arkansas River to crest at 29 feet near Little Rock next Wednesday (June 5), which is almost three feet higher than where it sat Thursday.

Backyards and back parking lots remained underwater Thursday, as neighbors feverishly fill bags of sand.

"It's all in God's hands right now," Carroll says.

On Thursday, the North Little Rock Police Department closed of pedestrian and vehicle access to Riverfront Park and flood gates were put in place.