Neighbors called on to help isolated seniors during holidays

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Holidays are a time to spend with family and friends, but this year, it’s harder than ever to gather with loved ones. Many are left alone on Christmas and New Year’s and for some, that isolation can be devastating.

Many homebound seniors already face loneliness and isolation, but the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many to lose their one human interaction a day. Now, the holidays are adding additional stress to older people stuck at home.

There are ways people can help, though, and all it takes is a “hello.”

Roger Scott is a long-time volunteer for CareLink, Central Arkansas’ agency on ageing. He’s come to love his time interacting with homebound seniors and making friends along the way.

“I got to learn about their lives,” Scott said. “They did as much for me as they think that I may have done for them.”

But with seniors especially at risk for COIVD complications, the over 200 CareLink volunteers have been put on pause, a necessary move that could push clients further into isolation.

“For a lot of our Meals on Wheels recipients, that’s the only human interaction they’re getting during the day.” Meredith Hale with CareLink explained, noting staff have adapted to the pandemic, calling clients multiple times a week to check in.

But with the holidays now upon us, the loneliness many feel can be doubled.

“Every time they turn on their TV or look in a magazine or something,” Hales said. “They see all of these families together for the holidays.”

There are things neighbors can do to ease the sting, even with COVID-19 precautions in place and volunteers unable to physically enter homes.

“The most important thing that anyone can do year-round, especially right now during COVID, during the holidays, is just reach out to an older person,” Hale said.

Some ideas include raking leaves for homebound elders, offering to pick up groceries or prescriptions, or even just sharing a message to say “hello”.

“There’s people in your own neighborhood that may need you,” Scott added.

Anyone interested in helping out a senior but unsure of where to start can visit the CareLink website.