Neighbors confused after deers disappear from neighborhood

CAMMACK VILLAGE, Ark. – Neighbors are left confused and concerned after a few furry residents go missing.

Cammack village families noticed a group of deer that lived on the University of Arkansas’ Cammack campus disappeared a few weeks ago. Concerned residents posted on social media to find out what happened to the family of 6 or 7 that used to live behind the university gates.

According to the University of Arkansas System and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the deer were removed for being a nuisance.

The removal happened about three weeks ago, and this was the second year the request has been put in. The AGFC says the University had asked them to remove the “nuisance deer” from the property.

The deer were then “humanely put down” because they couldn’t be relocated due to disease concerns, and the fact that they had become used to humans.

Many residents we spoke to were saddened by the news, and said they would miss seeing the group on their walks around town. Some were upset with the decision to have the deer put down, while others pointed out that the deer had been destroying gardens and vegetation, and they understood why the were removed.

The University of Arkansas System releases this official statement: “The university reached out to professional game management regarding the growing deer population with the goal of safely removing them from the Cammack campus.

Unfortunately, the situation had become hazardous to the operations of the campus, to the upkeep of the grounds, and to the health and safety of employees and visitors.”