Neighbors react after 13-year-old arrested in deadly shooting of 14-year-old in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The death of a teenager marks the 60th homicide of the year for Little Rock.

Police confirmed Monday that a kid, 14, was shot and killed last Friday on Pine Cone Drive. The suspected shooter is 13.

The details of what led up to the shooting haven’t yet been revealed, but a neighbor who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the house where the shooting happened is a constant source of gunshots.

People living nearby feared someone would get killed, the neighbor said.

“We didn’t want this to happen,” the neighbor said. “I’m a mother, and it breaks my heart. There was just a lot of violence.”

The neighbor said people living in the neighborhood have tried to get the city to focus on protecting people living there. She said shootings happen on a nightly basis in the area.

The 13-year-old suspect could face manslaughter charges, police said.

