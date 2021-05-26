‘Never give up. Never Surrender’: The ‘Ironman Brothers’ complete their toughest physical challenge yet

TULSA, Okla. — Never give up. Never surrender. These two phrases have been repeated over and over but still ring true for FOX 16 Anchor Kevin Kelly and his brother, John.

After 13 years of swimming, biking, and running in numerous marathons, triathlons, and half Ironmans, Kevin called John in 2020 asking if he wanted to join him in their toughest physical challenge yet: a full Ironman.

A 2.4 mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and a marathon. All in the same day with a 17-hour time cap.

There was no hesitation, John said yes.









A race that people would rather die than compete in, it was Kevin and training for these kinds of competitions that helped save John’s life. You can see that full story HERE.

Kevin and John finished the Ironman 19 minutes apart from each other. Kevin finished first with a time of 14:23:21 (Swim 1:17:00, Bike 7:29:06, Run 5:15:50).

John’s time was 14:42:25 (Swim 1:21:01, Bike 6:50:49, Run 5:57:05).