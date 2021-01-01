New business opening despite the pandemic

Little Rock, Ark. – Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic many businesses are taking a hit and closing their doors.

However, one business in Little Rock just opened their door despite the pandemic.

Cinnaholic sells gourmet cinnamon rolls. The owner says even with the pandemic, he took the leap after market research showed a high interest.

“Even though in the midst of COVID that we had a product that the people wanted,” said Troy Hayes, Owner of Cinnaholic.

Cinnaholic not only has specialty rolls but you can create your own with 16 different frostings and 20 different toppings.

They also make edible cookie dough, dole whip, banana bread and other sweets. But these aren’t your average treats.

“It’s plant-based, dairy-free and vegan so it was just something that the community needed,” said Hayes, “We make everything from scratch.”

Hayes said that’s their niche, vegan and dairy-free, so people with allergies don’t have to worry.

“The market research actually was showing that there was a need for this particular product in the community,” said Hayes.

Hayes said it’s going so well at this location that he is planning on opening another storefront this year in Northwest Arkansas.

