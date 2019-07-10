New Central Arkansas Montessori gearing up for school year

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.,Central Arkansas Montessori in North Little Rock is gearing up for the academic year.

In May, the North Little Rock Montessori school on Mission road closed with little to no explanation.

Community members and parents got to work.

With help from volunteers and donations, they decided to start fresh with new students.

Volunteers have spent the past few months giving the building a total makeover.

“Fresh paint, new flooring going down, donations are being given for us to purchase new stuff. All of the teachers are volunteering their time getting everything organized and getting all the lessons set up,” Connie Gardener said.

Gardner says they have about 35 students enrolled so far but they’re hoping to increase enrollment at open house at the end of July.

Open house will be July 29th through August 2nd.

It’s from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Teachers will be onsite to answer questions.

They will also have a community BBQ on August 2nd. It’s from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you would like to volunteer or learn more about the Central Arkansas Montessori , give them a call at (501) 352-6721.

You can also visit their Facebook Page.