LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It was a special day for the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office as the new class of deputies were sworn in Friday.

Nine new deputies were added to the ranks, with eight men and one woman taking up the badge.

Family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers were in attendance for the event.

FOX 16 News anchor Donna Terrell was there to share some words of wisdom during the celebration before the graduates are aimed out into their chosen community.

“You will have a powerful position,” Terrell said. “Please do not tarnish what you have accomplished by losing sight of who you are and the people who rely on you when you put on that uniform because at the end of the day we all want to be able to go home safe.”

There are two new groups of recruits each year, with the next class of deputies being sworn in later this year.