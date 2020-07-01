CONWAY, Ark.- The Conway Police Department has a new leader in command.
William Tapley was sworn in Wednesday as chief of the Conway Police Department by Judge Ed Clawson.
Chief Tapley says he is eager to get to work.
LATEST POSTS:
- Monticello’s Keith Wells Jr. Hoping to Attract Offer From Arkansas, Others, Worked Hard at Monster Camp
- Job Alert for the week of July 1: Education, Medical, Administrative, Restaurant Industries & more
- Arkansas Farm Talk July 1
- New Conway police chief sworn in
- Beaver Lake will no longer accept private dock or marina boat slip requests