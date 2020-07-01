New Conway police chief sworn in

ROGERS, Ark. (News Release) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Beaver Lake Project Office will no longer accept requests for private floating facilities/boat docks or marina boat slips on Beaver Lake. The lake can safely support only so many floating facilities and so many boats on the water. At this time, the Corps has already received enough requests for new floating facilities or modifications of existing floating facilities to put the lake at its capacity.

During the summer of 2016, a recreational boating carrying capacity study was completed as a component of the Beaver Lake Shoreline Management Plan update. This study evaluated current lake use during peak boating periods and boaters' perspectives on safety and crowding at the lake. The study determined that Beaver Lake had 239 opportunities left for boats to be safely on the water during the peak use time. It is projected that these opportunities will be exhausted by the private dock slips, marina slips, and launch ramp parking requests currently under consideration.