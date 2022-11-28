LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New details have been released about an airliner making an emergency landing in Little Rock on Saturday.

Southwest flight 192 from Houston, Texas, had to divert to Little Rock on its way to Columbus, Ohio, after an in-flight disturbance involving a passenger.

According to a court affidavit released Monday by federal prosecutors, 34-year-old Elom Agbegninou is expected to face federal charges of assault and interference with flight crew members and attendants.

Witnesses told investigators that a woman, later identified as Agbegninou, pulled the handle of the aircraft’s exit door in an attempt to open it at 37,000 feet.

The woman also allegedly shoved a flight attendant before being wrestled to the floor and detained.

One person was taken to the hospital for precautionary shots after being bitten on the leg during the struggle.

After being read her rights, an FBI agent quoted in the affidavit states Agbegninou told investigators that she had become very anxious and normally would not have done those things.