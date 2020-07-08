New details surrounding Little Rock Mayor’s brother arrest, charges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – We are learning more about what led up to a man stealing a truck with two kids inside. The suspect, Darrell Scott, is Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr’s brother.

In a separate case, we have learned that there was a single-vehicle accident in Pulaski County that took Darrell Scott to Baptist Health Hospital.

A witness explains the aftermath of an accident that happened Monday afternoon along East Dixon Road south of Little Rock. According to Arkansas State Police, the driver of that crash was Darrell Scott.

“He kept repeating he was the mayor’s brother,” the witness said.

This accident happened hours before, a separate incident, where Scott is accused of stealing a truck that had two kids inside.

“He was obviously having some issues comprehending everything.”

According to the witness and State Police, Scott was taken to Baptist Health Hospital.

“He left the scene in the ambulance right as State Police was arriving.”

The State Police spokesperson says the trooper investigated the crash then went to Baptist to get a statement from Scott. That’s when the trooper was told Scott had fled the hospital.

“I couldn’t figure out how this guy could steal a car at Baptist when he just had what probably should have been a fatal accident. He walked away really unscathed,” the witness explained.

The witness at the crash scene says he was shocked that the same man, involved in the accident, is the same person who stole a truck with kids inside driving them from Baptist to North Little Rock where he was later arrested for kidnapping by LRPD.

“Those children would have never gotten kidnapped, that car would’ve never gotten stolen if he would’ve been treated properly at that hospital.”

After Scott was arrested by Little Rock Police for kidnapping, the ASP Trooper got a statement from Scott at the 12th Street Substation.

He was later charged with a number of different traffic violations from the crash, like driving without a license and DWI.