LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A museum exhibit honoring servicewomen of color will open on Juneteenth in Little Rock’s MacArthur Museum.

The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History is hosting the traveling exhibit “The Color of Freedom: Honoring the Diversity of America’s Servicewomen.” The exhibit will open June 17 and run through Aug. 26.

The museum is joining AARP Arkansas and the Military Women’s Memorial of Washington, D.C., to host the exhibit.

The exhibit tribute features an education center, interactive exhibits and a collection of military women’s stories.

The exhibit opens with a reception by AARP Arkansas and its Veterans Team from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 17. Also on that day, Cabot JROTC will present the colors at 11 a.m. followed by a presentation from the Military Women’s Memorial President and 37-year veteran Phyllis J. Wilson.

A second opening day presentation will feature Army National Guard and Deputy State Surgeon Lieutenant Colonel Sheretta Glover at 1 p.m.

More information is on the museum website LittleRock.Gov/MacArthur.