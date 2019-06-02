New Flood Warning Issued for Parts of Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. — (Jefferson County Press Release) A new Flood Warning has been issued for portions of Jefferson County in the area East of Earl Chadick Road, West of Highway 15 and North of the Arkansas River near Pastoria, Sherrill and Tucker. A map has been provided by county officials with the area highlighted in red showing the newly updated Flood Warning areas. This warning will be updated every 12 hours by the National Weather Service.

Residents and businesses in these areas should be prepared for the possibility of flooding. According to the National Weather Service, an Areal Flood Warning is normally issued for flooding that develops more gradually. This results in a gradual ponding or buildup of water in low-lying, flood prone areas, as well as small creeks and streams.

Officials are encouraging everyone to sign up for alert notifications that Jefferson County will be updating from the emergency operations center. You can find that website here.

Please register your cell phones and landlines to receive critical emergency notifications as soon as possible.

Evacuation is not mandatory at this time. In the event of an evacuation, an emergency shelter is open in Pine Bluff at Seabrook

(6808 S Hazel Street). Residents preparing to evacuate should be sure to pack essential items such as medicines, special food items, baby items, batteries, phone chargers, clothing, bedding, money, documents, valuables and anything needed to keep comfortable for the duration of the flood danger which is likely to last at least two weeks. You can also call the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management at 870-541-5470 for sheltering options.