New grant allows Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office to hire 6 new deputies

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office has been given the green light to up their staffing.

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office now has the ability to hire six new deputies with some help from a grant.

The positions are mostly being funded by The Cops Hiring Program grant. It contributed 75% of the funding for those positions and the county is only responsible for the left over 25%.

The department says the county needs more deputies sooner rather than later.

“There is a huge need look at the size of the county it is constantly growing… the call volume… We have five people to cover this whole place. You’ve got people who are tired that don’t get the time off because we are so short handed that these will be a great need for everybody,” said Lt. Erinn Stone of the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office.

The last time the department utilized this grant was almost two decades ago.

This grant only last for a three year time period. Once it is up the department will be responsible for fully funding the positions.