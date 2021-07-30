New I-30 closures coming next week in Little Rock, North Little Rock as part of ongoing construction

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Some lanes will be closed on Interstate 30 due to ongoing work in Little Rock and North Little Rock next week, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

The work, part of the Crossing 30 project, will lead to changes in traffic patterns and detours. The work will begin Aug. 2, weather permitting.

The following changes in traffic are expected:

North Little Rock | Mon., Aug. 2 – Sat., Aug. 7:

• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | I-30 Frontage Road northbound | Daytime single-lane closure and traffic shift between Broadway St. and Bishop Lindsey Ave.

• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | Broadway St. | Daytime single-lane closures between the I-30 frontage roads.

• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | Riverfront Dr. westbound | Daytime single-lane closure between Washington Ave. and Olive St.

• 8 p.m.-5 a.m. | I-30 Frontage Road southbound | Overnight single-lane closure between Bishop Lindsey Ave. and Broadway. St.

• 8 p.m.-5 a.m. | Broadway St. | Overnight alternating eastbound and westbound street closures between the I-30 frontage roads. Double-lane closures will be limited to 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detours will be signed to use Bishop Lindsey Ave. or Riverfront Dr.

• 10 p.m.-5 a.m. | Bishop Lindsey Ave. | Overnight full-street closure between the northbound frontage road and Vine St. Detours will be signed to use 6th or 9th Sts.

• 8 p.m.-5 a.m. | I-40 / I-30 Interchange | Overnight single-lane closures at the north terminal. Various lane closures include I-40 eastbound and westbound through the interchange and the I-40 westbound ramp to I-30 westbound.

• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | I-30 Frontage Road northbound | Daytime single-lane closure between 6th and 3rd Sts. Single-lane closures include one block of 4th St. east to Collins St. and one block of Collins St. north to 3rd St.

• 8 p.m.-5 a.m. | I-30 between the Arkansas River and I-630 | Overnight eastbound and westbound single and double-lane closures. Depending on the direction, double-lane closures will be limited to within 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

• 7 p.m.-5 a.m. | I-30 between I-630 and Roosevelt Rd. | Overnight eastbound and westbound single and double-lane closures. Double-lane closures will be limited to 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• Monday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. | Ferry St. | Long-term traffic pattern change between 3rd and 4th Sts. Ferry St. will be open to southbound traffic only.

• Monday, Aug. 2 at midnight-Thursday, Aug. 5 at 5 a.m. | President Clinton Ave. | Full street closure between Dean Kumpuris and Sherman Sts. Detours will be signed to use 3rd St., which will be temporarily opened for two-way traffic and pedestrians. See detour map NR 21-243-A for additional details. Due to ramp demolition work, local communities should expect impacts from construction noise and work lights.

• Monday, Aug. 2-Friday, Aug. 6 | 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | 4th St. intersections with Cumberland St., Rock St. and River Market Ave. | Daytime right-lane and sidewalk closures at the intersections. Pedestrian detour routes will be signed for sidewalk closures. Some street parking will be impacted. Watch for flagging operations.

• Thursday, Aug. 5 | 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | 3rd St. | Daytime single-lane closures between Dean Kumpuris and Mahlon Martin Sts.

Additional travel information can be found at the ARDOT website.