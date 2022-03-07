PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A trailblazer in Arkansas is getting some much-deserved recognition.

Monday marked the grand opening of the Dr. Josetta Wilkins Health Unit in Pine Bluff.

This is considered one of the top health units in the state and will serve Jefferson County.

A crowd, including local dignitaries, were on-hand to celebrate Dr. Wilkins who has done much for Arkansas as a former state legislator.

“I want to thank Dr. Josetta Wilkins for her unwavering service to the state of Arkansas and Jefferson County,” Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson said. “Which inspired me to name this building after her, recognizing her as the amazing woman she is.”

Dr. Wilkins sponsored legislation that created the Arkansas Breast Cancer Act of 1997, known as Breast Care, which is utilized in health units around the state,

The new facility is 12,000 square feet and is located next to Jefferson Regional Medical Center.