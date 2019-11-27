New judge assigned in Linda Collins murder case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Arkansas Supreme Court has assigned a new judge to oversee the murder trial of Rebecca O’Donnell.

The state’s highest court assigned Second Judicial Circuit Judge John Fogleman to preside over the case, according to records received through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by Region 8 News.

He replaces Judge David Goodson who was assigned as the special judge overseeing the case.

According to the court records, Goodson requested on Wednesday, Nov. 26, his assignment to the case be terminated.

Chief Justice John Dan Kemp signed the order that same day and assigned Fogleman to hear State of Arkansas v. Rebecca O’Donnell.

O’Donnell is charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence in the death of former State Senator Linda Collins.

Her pre-trial date is set for Feb. 28. Her trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 19, 2020.