New local voting info ahead of upcoming general election

A roll of “I Voted!” stickers are shown, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in Doral, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the state’s voter registration deadline after heavy traffic crashed the state’s online system and potentially prevented thousands of enrolling to cast ballots in next month’s presidential election. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the November 3, 2020 general election quickly approaches,

Pulaski County Circuit and County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth shared new important information

for registered voters with community, educational, civic organizations, and the media.

“Voter education and information play a pivotal role in this very important upcoming

election. To encourage greater participation, I believe sharing information as broadly as

possible for Pulaski County voters, can make in-person voting easier and more accessible.

I applaud the Election Commission for expanding the early voting hours and allowing

voters the ability to vote at any of the 12 vote centers on Election Day. This a big win for

Pulaski County,” said Pulaski County Circuit and County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth.



EARLY VOTING

• Sites: Pulaski County voters have three new early voting sites bringing the total to 12

sites.

• Dates: Early voting will begin on Monday, October 19 and will run through Monday,

November 2, 2020. There will be two Saturdays to early vote – October 24, 2020 and

October 31, 2020. No early voting is available on Sundays.

• Times: Now all early voting sites will have the same hours – 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Monday through Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Monday,

November 2, 2020, early voting will be 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.



ELECTION DAY

• Sites: Pulaski County voters have the option to vote at their assigned polling location or

one of the 12 early voting sites which become “vote centers” on Election Day.

• Dates: Election Day will be Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

• Times: All 105 polling locations including the 12 vote centers will be open from 7:30 a.m.

until 7:30 p.m. Pulaski County now has a total of 117 polling locations.

View more about the new information below: