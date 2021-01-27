New North Little Rock Chief of Staff and Chief of Police announced

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick has selected the city’s new Chief of Staff and the new Chief of Police.

Tracy Roulston has been named the new Chief of Staff for North Little Rock replacing Danny Bradley who will be retiring from that position on March 6.

“Roulston and I will work together over the next five weeks to ensure a smooth transition for our city”, stated Bradley.

Roulston has served the City of North Little Rock for 33 years and since March of 2020 has been the Interim Chief of Police.

With that move, Mayor Hartwick selected North Little Rock Police Department Captain Patrick Thessing as the next Chief of Police.

Thessing, a North Little Rock resident and Catholic High School graduate, has served the patrons of North Little Rock for 26 years in numerous positions at the police department.

Thessing shared, “My Dad told me to never forget the human element. A strong leader has to be fair as well as an excellent problem solver to work with all types of people. Our job is to serve the community of North Little Rock. It has been an honor to work for the North Little Rock Police Department for the last 26 years.”